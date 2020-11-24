WRENTHAM -- COVID-19 has led to the elimination of midnight madness this year at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
Instead, the shoppers will have to amass at 6 a.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
The mall will stay open until 9 p.m.
Saturday, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
"It is difficult to predict if large crowds will head for the outlets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or if people will avoid the large crowds because of COVID-19 and space out their shopping over the weeks leading up to Christmas during which time the same awesome sales and great bargains will continue," McGrath said on social media.
"Obviously, from a public safety perspective," McGrath said, "we encourage spreading your shopping out over the weeks ahead."
The chief said police will be prepared for large crowds this weekend and close neighborhoods to residents only.
The mall will comply with all state health safety requirements. Individual stores will enforce limited occupancy with an employee at each of their doors monitoring lines outside, McGrath said.
Facemasks will be required everywhere, as Gov. Charlie Baker ordered, inside the stores and outside, unless consuming food or beverage, McGrath said.
Ample supplies of hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the mall. Social distance reminders and markers will be everywhere. Outdoor benches will be removed and the playground will be closed, he said.
