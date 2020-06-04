Coronavirus deaths and cases continued to ebb Thursday while most of the deaths that did occur continued to hit nursing homes.
Locally, no new deaths were reported for the third consecutive day, which hasn’t happened since April 2-5, a four-day run at the beginning of the pandemic when there was only one death on the books.
Meanwhile, the area recorded just five new cases with four of the 10 Sun Chronicle circulation area towns, including Attleboro, not reporting.
The other three towns, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk, don’t typically report numbers every day or report big increases when they do report.
Attleboro reported no new cases on Wednesday.
Locally, deaths have held steady at 121 while cases inched up to 1,734.
The state continues to show decreases in deaths and cases.
There were 50 new confirmed deaths. So far this week the state is averaging 59 confirmed deaths a day.
Of those 50 deaths, 32, or 64 percent, were in nursing homes.
Last week, the state averaged 66 deaths a day.
The number of confirmed cases has shown an even greater decline.
So far this week the state is averaging 415 new confirmed cases a day while last week it averaged 663 per day.
The average number of confirmed and probable new cases is 449 per day, still well below last week’s 663.
Two other significant indicators of the virus’ course are hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units.
Hospitalizations dropped to their lowest number, 1,637, on Thursday since the height was reached on April 27 at 3,892.
ICU patients bumped up eight to 401 from 393, which was a new low on Wednesday.
