NORFOLK — The Norfolk Lions Club has decided to cancel the town’s biggest event of the year, Community Day. The annual old-time country fair had been scheduled for Saturday, June 13.
“Due to COVID-19 concerns, the timeline uncertainty for returning to unrestricted travel and gatherings, and the amount of time needed to pre-plan the events of the day, the Norfolk Lions are canceling the Community Day,” Pat Sukrachand of the Lions said.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause. We do not make this decision lightly, however, we believe the safety of all guests and participants at our event is paramount.”
Community Day attracts thousands of people each year for food, music and other entertainment, games and rides for children, and demonstrations.
Several local fundraisers are also held that day. The Lions club raises money through its popular golf ball drop from a fire department ladder truck.
Also, many information tables are set up by local groups and representatives of town government.
If a fee has been paid for a booth, the Lions will reach out to make a refund.
