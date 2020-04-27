NORFOLK -- The annual town election will be held nearly two months later than usual this year.
At the request of Town Clerk Carol Greene, select board members have voted to move the election from Tuesday, May 5, to Tuesday, June 23.
A special state bill allows towns to postpone spring elections to as late as June 30 because of the virus crisis.
"We hope to really push and utilize the early vote-by-mail option that was included in the bill," Greene said. "Safety of our residents as well as our poll workers is the number one goal on all of our minds."
It should be a rather quiet election anyway.
Just one race, for select board, will be on the ballot.
Educator Anita Mecklenburg is challenging incumbent Chris Wider on the select board for a full three-year term. Wider had been filling the remaining year of an unexpired term.
Former longtime local and King Philip Regional School Committee member James Lehan, who had also served several years on the board of selectmen, is running unopposed for the regional school board. Kenneth Dow had been serving in the seat.
For Norfolk School Committee, Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses are running for two available spots. Incumbents Jeffrey Curry, the board's vice chairman and representative to the KP committee, and Paul Cochran Jr. aren't running.
For board of health, no one will officially be listed on the ballot for the seat held by Frances Sullivan, and that spot can be filled by a write-in candidate.
Recreation commission member Mark Edwards is looking for another term but commission member Brendan Carty isn't, and that seat can also be filled by a write-in.
For more information, contact the town clerk's office at 508-528-1400.
