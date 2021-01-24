NORFOLK -- Local schools last week transitioned to the second phase of the district's remote and hybrid learning plan, expanding in-school learning.
In Phase 2, students in grades 1 to 6 participate in an average of 35 hours of live and in-person lessons over the course of two weeks while kindergarten students attend school for five days a week, averaging 31 1/2 hours of in-person instruction over two weeks, officials said.
During this phase, all students will receive live lessons in one or more of the content areas during their remote learning days.
"This shift in live and in-person lessons will increase the effectiveness of teaching and learning in Norfolk during the ongoing pandemic," Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said. "With the increase in live lessons, our district will also be adhering to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's latest student learning time requirements while ensuring the district continues to provide a high quality education to the students we serve."
At Freeman-Kennedy Elementary School, physical education classes are shifting to in-person instruction while adhering to safety guidelines. Music, art and band classes will continue to alternate between live and remote lessons on a biweekly basis.
“We are excited for this shift because it will provide students additional opportunities to engage with their classmates who are in a different cohort, partner on projects and receive support with their learning from their teacher on a consistent basis,” Director of Curriculum Victoria Saldana said.
To ensure a smooth transition into Phase 2, the district facilitated a professional development day on Jan. 19 for staff members to learn more about the best practices for teaching and learning in a mixed platform. Staff members have also received training on various technology hardware and software.
The district has also increased bandwidth to minimize streaming disruptions, added access points to strengthen Wi-Fi throughout both buildings and upgraded technology such as Chromebooks with front-facing cameras, 27-inch monitors for teachers and document cameras to better support the delivery of live lessons.
All grade levels will continue to log in for a daily social-emotional learning lesson/morning meeting.
Students learning in the district's fully-remote model will continue to receive a combination of synchronous and asynchronous lessons that are distributed over the course of the week, but in Phase 2 synchronous learning time will be increased to parallel the hybrid model.
Families in need of additional support, such as internet, school supplies, nutrition or social-emotional needs are encouraged to contact their school principal or their student’s counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.