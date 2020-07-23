NORFOLK — The town’s public schools recently found themselves in a classic Catch-22.
It’s one the school district has been able to escape, however, local and state officials say.
In an effort in the spring to comply with restrictions on personal contacts in the wake of Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency shutdown orders, the district — which covers kindergarten through grade 6 — attempted to move to virtual meetings with parents seeking services for their children with special needs.
According to school officials, those parents were asked to sign a waiver that would absolve the school department in case there was a technical problem with one of the online meetings.
“That was too broad,” Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said. And that meant the district fell afoul of another set of state regulations.
“In May, the district was informed by the state that we are not to enforce waivers that were generated upon the advice of our legal counsel early in the Covid-19 pandemic. The waiver was strictly intended to address unique issues that may arise as a result of hosting meetings via a virtual platform,” Allardi and Director of Student Support Services Anna Tupper said in a joint statement released Thursday night.
“We will continue to devote whatever resources are necessary to ensure that our special education students receive all of the services that they are entitled to receive and that parents remain active partners in planning for their child’s education,” the statement said.
In a phone interview, Allardi said that the school department had believed its efforts were within the law, but when the state advised it otherwise, “we rescinded the waivers and contacted all the parents involved.”
Norfolk became one of about a dozen school systems that found themselves in violation of state or federal special education laws by asking parents this spring to absolve the districts of key special education responsibilities.
Norfolk found itself clustered with other schools, including rural Granby and prosperous Beverly, listed as “non-compliant” in a lengthy Boston Globe investigative story published on Thursday.
The superintendent emphasized that no parents seeking talks for an individual education plan, or IEP, had been “pushed to have a virtual meeting” instead.
The joint statement went on to apologize to the affected parents, and added “we continue to abide by all state and federal guidelines as they pertain to the delivery of both special education and general education services.”
State education department spokeswoman Jacqueline Reis confirmed that a complaint had been lodged against Norfolk.
“We received a complaint against them, they took corrective action and are now in good standing,” Reis said.
