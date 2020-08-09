NORFOLK — The local elementary school system is moving forward with a blend of in-school and at-home learning in September as are most other school systems.
School board members voted last week for a hybrid model of instruction to begin the school year, scheduled to start for all students Monday, Sept. 14.
All students will split their time between in-person instruction in school and remote learning at home.
“This allows the district to reduce the number of students in the school building at any given time and to implement appropriate social distancing and other safety protocols that are known to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said.
All students in grades 1 to 6 will be assigned to a cohort.
Wednesdays will be a remote learning day for everyone, allowing the district to deep clean all learning spaces, Allardi said.
Due to the developmental needs of kindergarten students, children at this age level will attend school for four half-days as opposed to two full days. Kindergarten students will not eat lunch at school. Mid-day transportation to and from school will be provided, with students picked up and dropped off at their homes. Classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between morning and afternoon sessions, school officials said.
Preschool arrangements are still being worked out based partly on parental feedback from a survey.
Parents and guardians will receive a survey Tuesday asking them to identify whether or not their child will be returning to in-person instruction or selecting a remote learning option, and if they will use bus transportation. The surveys should be returned by Monday, Aug. 17.
“We need to gather this information in order to establish cohorts and develop bus routes,” Allardi said.
School officials will be holding virtual parent question-and- answer sessions the week of Aug. 17, and teacher and cohort assignments will be sent out the week of Aug. 24.
For the school calendar or the district reopening presentation, visit the school district’s website at www.norfolk.k12.ma.us.
