NORFOLK — The zoning board of appeals will take up two affordable housing development proposals at its meeting Wednesday.
The virtual meeting, which will be held on Zoom, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The first so-called 40B proposal on the docket for a public hearing will be Residences at Norfolk Station, a 36-unit development planned on nearly three acres at 194 Main St. near the MBTA train stop. The units would consist of a mix of townhouses and duplexes, with one to three bedrooms. Nine would be classified as affordable.
The development was originally proposed as a 72-unit, age-restricted one that would have consisted of a three-story building, with 18 affordable units.
At 7:15 p.m., a public hearing is scheduled for the second 40B proposal, Lakeland Hills, planned for 144 Seekonk St.
The latest version of the development calls for 44 units, with 16 single-family homes and 28 duplex-style townhouses.
The development was originally proposed as a 104-unit project, but was progressively scaled down due to density concerns raised by zoning board members. There were also concerns over the entrance on Seekonk Street, open space adjacent to wetlands, and wastewater treatment.
For more information, visit the town website, www.norfolk.ma.us.
