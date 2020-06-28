NORFOLK — The King Philip Regional School District budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 remains fluid because of unknown state aid but has been approved by the necessary two of three member towns.
Following Wrentham’s town meeting action Monday, Norfolk voters at Saturday’s annual town meeting overwhelmingly backed the regional school budget as part of the overall town budget.
A total of 272 residents turned out to the meeting held on the King Philip Regional High School football field in Wrentham — a turnout Town Moderator Jason Talerman called “terrific.”
The meeting had been postponed from Wednesday because of concerns raised about holding the meeting indoors at the high school because of the virus situation.
Money woes brought most out for the meeting that lasted about 2 1/2 hours.
The approved $43 million budget is based on an expected sharp decrease in local and state revenue, and calls for reductions in various areas.
Norfolk schools, with a $13 million budget that is up about $247,000 or just under 2 percent, have issued layoff notices to 16 educators, with King Philip schools giving out 36 such notices.
The King Philip budget is slated to climb 2 1/2 percent overall for the three towns, and Norfolk’s assessment comes in at $8.87 million, which is near level with this year’s costs.
On the town side, two DPW positions are being eliminated along with summer help for the department, a part-time technology position has also been cut along with personnel in the assessor’s office and building department, and the library will have reduced Saturday hours and be closed Sundays.
It is hoped more state financial assistance will be forthcoming and the budgets can be adjusted in the fall to allow for restoration of many of the positions.
Advisory board members had voted 5 to 3 to support the select board’s compromise budget.
The separate water budget runs $1.96 million.
A sum of $250,000 was set aside for unforeseen special education costs in the elementary schools.
Another $50,000 was allocated from Community Preservation Act funds to provide short-term rental assistance to those impacted by the economic shutdown.
Capital items — building and equipment expenses — will be taken up at the fall town meeting.
