NORTH ATTLEBORO — When the first cohort of sophomores enrolled in Jeremy Thornton’s chemistry class walk into his room at North Attleboro High School Thursday, they won’t find their teacher smiling behind a mask.
Instead, a projected livestream will broadcast Thornton on a large screen at the front of the classroom. A paraprofessional or substitute teacher will supervise students while Thornton teaches them remotely from his home.
He is one of several North Attleboro teachers granted special permission to do so after negotiations with union officials, Superintendent Scott Holcomb said.
Accommodations have been made for teachers who are at high-risk of severe complications or even death if they catch COVID-19 or if they live with someone who is high risk.
“We are tailoring each situation around people in a high-risk category to maximize their ability to educate, and maximize the ability of our students to learn,” Holcomb said.
The resolution is awaiting an official vote by the school committee and the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, but Holcomb said until the agreement is ratified, school leadership is able to go forward with the accommodations temporarily when school starts in-person Thursday.
The Boston Globe on Monday reported the remote option was only granted to high-risk teachers at the elementary level, but Holcomb said Wednesday that information was incorrect.
He declined to provide the number or breakdown of teachers working remotely, citing privacy of personnel matters, but said the offer has been extended to teachers at each level of the district.
The resolution, however, does not extend to all school staff. Some employees, including cafeteria workers, cannot work remotely. The district is working with those employees to explore other options, such as the Family First Coronavirus Response Act, Holcomb said.
NAFT President Nicole Reminder did not return a phone call for comment Wednesday.
Thornton said he learned late Wednesday morning that his request to teach remotely was approved.
Until then, he wasn’t sure what the first day of in-person learning at North Attleboro High would look like — or if he would be there for it.
His wife is high risk and Thornton fears the potential of bringing the virus home to her. He wants to teach remotely to start until he can better gauge how successful the new COVID-19 protocols are at preventing or mitigating the risk of a schoolwide outbreak.
Last week he told The Sun Chronicle his initial request to teach remotely was denied and he was considering not showing up at all. At the time, Holcomb said the possibility of high-risk teachers working remotely was still under negotiation.
On Wednesday, Holcomb clarified that letters that went out to staff this month did not reject the remote option outright and offered consideration on a case-by-case basis.
A letter reviewed by The Sun Chronicle read: “We are unable to accommodate remote opportunities right now, based on the information we currently hold. However, we would be willing to discuss any accommodation you might need to allow you to return to your full duties.”
Thornton said he met with Holcomb, Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon and high school Principal Peter Haviland on Monday to make a last-minute plea for reconsideration.
“We had a productive meeting,” Thornton said. “We talked through what class would look like for me, what it would look like for the kids, and what it would look like for someone in the room covering technology to allow the kids to access that content.”
Still, he didn’t learn of the district’s decision until after he held his first classes online Wednesday morning. North Attleboro is teaching fully remote on Wednesdays, with a hybrid model the rest of the week.
Thornton had to tell his students he didn’t know what they could expect. Now that a plan is in place, he’s scrambling to figure out logistics to help it go smoothly.
He said he spent this summer planning content under the assumption he would teach remotely. But now he has to work with high school administrators to make sure the technology is ready to support those plans.
“It’s definitely a weight off of my chest for sure, to be certain of what’s going to happen,” he said. “I have peace of mind now that a decision has been made. I’m grateful. I feel good about that. I know there will be some bumps along the road to start, but we will adjust.”
