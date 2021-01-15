NORTH ATTLEBORO — Marie Jeffery, 84, who caught COVID-19 last March, couldn’t wait to get the vaccine for the virus.
In fact, Jeffery was the first of 84 of the 88 residents at The Branches assisted living facility off Toner Boulevard who were administered the vaccine in a clinic there Friday.
She was actually the first resident at The Branches who came down with the virus, but she said she wasn’t worried at all about getting the vaccine and was “absolutely” looking forward to it.
“Very good. I can’t feel it at all,” Jeffery said after getting the shot in her arm.
“She recovered very nicely,” from the virus, said Kelly Arnao, executive director of The Branches.
Richard Collupy, 88, said he was “ready for the second shot” that will be given in a few weeks.
Collupy had no qualms about the two-part vaccination, noting his daughter is a retired physician.
Many residents were supported by family members who participated in conference calls with doctors.
“People were happy to have their parents get vaccinated,” Arnao said.
“It’s easy,” another resident commented about the vaccine.
Along with the residents, about 50 of 85 employees at The Branches also were given shots.
Felicia Newberry of Attleboro, a receptionist who came down with the virus, said she had some reservations about the vaccine at first.
“I was a little anxious,” Newberry said. “It actually went very well. My fears were alleviated.”
After their shots, the residents and workers went to a recovery area where there was food and drinks, and they also had their blood pressure taken by nurses.
“Everyone did really well,” Arnao said. “Everyone was pretty much on board. Some weren’t sure and decided to get a shot today.”
Arnao came up with the idea of a racing theme for the clinic to turn the event into a celebration.
Everyone getting a shot was handed a medal to wear around their neck, and there were black-and-white checkered flags to add to the theme — the idea being to race to beat the virus.
“It’s a very exciting day,” Arnao said. “We feel we’re headed to the finish line. There have been a lot of ups and downs the last year. We feel like it’s been a marathon. I think everyone is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Personnel from CVS Health administered the shots. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given by Feb. 5.
The Branches fared pretty well with the virus the past year, Arnao said.
“We were very fortunate. People had it sporadically but there were no outbreaks,” Arnao said. “It was a challenging year. We had it here and there.”
The virus hit mostly employees, but never more than one or two at a time, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.