NORTH ATTLEBORO -- When Ann McEvoy finished her last round of radiation for breast cancer, she wondered what she was going to do next.
That was March 12, the day health organizations officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, flights to the United States were suspended and the NBA officially ended its season.
McEvoy, 60, soon found out what her calling was going to be for the next several weeks.
A friend at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Attleboro was engaged in sewing face masks for hospitals in Rhode Island and asked if she wanted to help.
"We got about 12 people together," McEvoy says.
The group shipped out about 400 of the fabric masks to Lifespan, the corporation that manages several hospitals in Rhode Island. They used the same material as operating room sheets because it could be readily sanitized.
"And then it started to snowball," she said.
McEvoy's group has since produced about 1,000 masks on the "Deaconess" pattern and sent them out to local medical facilities and nursing homes. They resemble the paper masks used in operating rooms, but are made from fabric that can be washed with a nurse's OR scrubs.
One of the recipients was The Branches of North Attleboro, an elder care facility on Robert Toner Boulevard.
"Hearing about things like this make us so proud to be a part of the North Attleboro community," a corporate spokesman said. "We will get through this pandemic together."
He noted, however, that since staff is now using personal protective equipment rather than cloth masts, the donated items can go to those who need them the most.
Kathi Hague, spokeswoman for Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro confirmed they had received a donation from McEvoy's group. "They were awesome," she aid. "We are very happy to accept donations. The community has been wonderful to us."
The nurses, McEvoy said, prefer fabric that is white on one side and printed on the other so they can immediately tell which side to wear. While not a substitute for the more sophisticated protective gear, they can help extend the life of those masks when worn over them.
And even though most fabric and sewing stores are closed, gathering material is no problem for most of the sewers because they have a lot of fabric they've collected over the years.
"I've done a lot of meet-and-greets over the fence or in parking lots," McEvoy said. "Someone will call and say they've got material and drop it off and leave it on my gate.
"I call it the magic gate," she explained, because materials appear and disappear.
McEvoy said she is currently coordinating the efforts of about three dozen women and one high school-age boy, and "we are welcoming all people into the group."
McEvoy, who learned to sew from her mother and grandmother, a professional seamstress, said she and the members of her group -- which has a Facebook page called SewHopeMA -- love being involved in a project.
"Getting (the masks) to the nurses on the front lines...shows that somebody else cares. They made this for them and they matter," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.