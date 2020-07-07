NORTH ATTLEBORO — A somewhat dubious school committee has nevertheless joined a drive to make the state pay for supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic when schools reopen in the fall.
James McKenna, who was renominated as chairman at the committee’s first meeting last week, said the petition drive was being pushed by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
McKenna is a longtime skeptic of the association, saying it mostly benefits large, urban school systems and neglects smaller towns. North Attleboro is not a member of the association, McKenna pointed out, saying the town has not paid the $5,000 annual dues since the early 2000s.
Nevertheless, he said, “at the same time they are trying to make sure students are safe.” Saying it was a “protest vote,” McKenna cast the sole vote against joining the petition.
More than 100 school boards statewide have passed resolutions saying the state should cover all costs districts will incur next school year protecting students, staff and others.
The school committees want the state to pay for masks and other personal protective equipment and additional teachers, bus drivers and other staffers who might be necessary so students can practice social distancing in small groups.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb told the board at its virtual meeting that the schools have already bought 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and thousands of disposable masks along with other cleaning supplies.
And while the school department is in line for various sources of reimbursement, Holcomb said, “We don’t know when we will see any of that money.”
The state has asked schools to prepare for three different models of reopening, including in-person learning, remote learning and a hybrid of the two that would involve some students attending part-time.
“It’s quite the lift to open a school up under these conditions,” he told the board. “The goal, first and foremost is to keep our kids as safe as possible and to give students what they need for their education.”
Town Council President Keith Lapointe, serving as the council’s non-voting representative to the school board, pointed out that the state’s requirement that schools provide protective gear amounted to yet another “unfunded mandate,” an expense laid on local communities without money to pay for it.
“I’m not sure this will change the Legislature or actions of the governor,” he said, calling the mandate, “unacceptable.”
“I’m supportive of what you are trying to do,” he added.
Other school board members agreed North Attleboro should join the petition drive, whatever its chances of success.
Ethan Hamilton — who was named the board’s secretary in its reorganization — said “big schools will get the money again and North Attleboro will be neglected, but I’ll go along for the ride.”
Initial guidelines released by the state call for adults and students to wear face coverings, starting in second grade. The rules call for keeping students in small groups and setting up desks ideally 6 feet apart but no less than 3 feet.
Guidelines being released this month will cover social distancing on school buses. Those could force districts to expand bus runs or create even more limits on in-person school attendance.
