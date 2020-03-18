NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is shutting down most of its municipal buildings in response to the coronavirus threat, Town Manager Michael Borg announced Wednesday.
“All public buildings will be closed to the public until further notice; however, employees are still engaged in doing the town’s business,” Borg said.
Also, all parks, ballfields, and playgrounds will be closed for public use. Trails and open spaces can be used by residents at their own risk, but they should be used for passive recreation and organized group activities are not allowed.
The building closures and other measures are being taken “to protect town personnel and the public and to ensure we can continue to provide essential services,” Borg said.
“We are asking residents and/or businesses that need to interact with any town department to do so by phone or online,” he said.
The Health Department will continue to provide resource services and will do so by appointment. The Health Department does not perform COVID-19 testing. For appointments or questions call 508-699-0103.
A list of online services can be found on the town website, www.nattleboro.com. Follow the link at the top of the webpage to Online Services.
With the announcement, North Attleboro joins many other area communities that have taken similar measures. They include Mansfield, Plainville, Wrentham, Norton, Norfolk, Rehoboth, Foxboro and Seekonk.
Attleboro on Monday closed city hall to the public and also prohibited the public use of playgrounds. Its parks remain open.
As a reminder, Attleboro area residents are urged to follow social distancing by keeping 6 feet away from people if you must be in public, wash your hands, and practice healthy habits.
Massachusetts 2-1-1 provides real-time COVID-19 information and resources in multiple languages. For any COVID-19 related questions, you can also visit mass211.org/
