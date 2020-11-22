ATTLEBORO -- A family-owned North Attleboro company has donated “gear bags” to Attleboro police officers and firefighters that contain face shields and other items to protect them from the coronavirus on emergency calls.
New England Embroidery Inc. on Route 1 gave the bags recently to members of the Attleboro Police Association and Attleboro Firefighters Local 848.
In addition to face shields, each gear bag contains hand sanitizer and a face mask.
“We wanted to show our appreciation for these local heroes still on the front lines of this pandemic with helpful tools they can use to stay safe during their work shifts,” Ollie Peterson, general manager of New England Embroidery, said in a statement.
