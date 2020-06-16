NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council has approved a budget that will maintain current town services in the face of the fiscal turmoil facing many municipalities, the head of its finance subcommittee says.
Justin Paré, who is also council vice president, told councilors at a virtual meeting last week that the nearly $93.5 million spending figure for the fiscal year that begins July 1 “should see the town through with relative financial stability,” providing state cuts in local aid are not too deep.
“It provides level services across all departments,” Paré said. “Which is disheartening after several years of improved services.”
Next year’s budget is just over $1 million under this year’s, one of the few times in recent memory a budget has actually fallen.
The town has deferred most capital improvements and set aside for next year $3.5 million in free cash that can supplement budget line items.
He noted the school department, although it pared down its budget increase to just $500,000, $1.2 million less than requested, should be able to maintain the “positive momentum since the override.”
The town passed a permanent tax levy override in 2018.
Paré noted the fiscal crisis prompted by the coronavirus pandemic forced town officials to withdraw its fiscal year 2021 budget and rebuild it.
He praised Town Manager Michael Borg’s efforts in crafting the new spending plan, which includes contingencies for state aid cuts of 10 or 20 percent.
More than that, Paré said, would mean the budget would have to be withdrawn again.
“We are still waiting for what the state is going to do with their budget,” Borg said.
Nevertheless, Paré said, “North Attleboro is in a very solid position compared to many municipalities.”
