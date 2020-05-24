NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s council on aging plans to have its staff back in its Elm Street office by next month, the group’s executive director says.
Pamela Hunt also said that while the town’s senior center remains closed for now, staff is available to assist seniors with their questions by phone Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon
“We expect that the entire council on aging staff will be back working in our building by June 15, though the Senior Center will not reopen to the public at that time; we are working on new ways to reach out to you. Please call us at 508-699-0131 with any questions or concerns,” Hunt announced.
Meanwhile, the town has officially announced that plans for “reopening North Attleboro” were underway, following Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement of a four-phase plan for lifting the state stay-at-home orders that were imposed in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is the town of North Attleboro’s intent to follow the plan announced by Governor Baker as much as possible moving forward,” an announcement posted on the town manager’s page on the website said Friday.
No dates were announced but residents were encouraged to check the town pages frequently “as more guidance will be issued by the town shortly.”
In the council on aging announcement, Hunt said that, while the center is closed, various services are available to senior residents, including meal delivery and food pantries, most of which are described on the town website at www.nattleboro.com.
Home delivered Meals on Wheels may be available to residents over the age of 60 by calling Bristol Elder Services 508-675-2101.
Hunt also announced the senior center has cloth face masks to distribute, thanks to a local group, SewHope.
Hunt said a Virtual Bereavement Support Group is being offered by the Community Visiting Nurse Association. Registration is required and those who wish to do say can contact Spiritual and Bereavement Care Coordinator Glenn Rounseville at 508-222-0118 or email grounseville@community vna.com.
She also announced the council was “putting together volunteers and people in the community who would enjoy a daily or weekly phone call from us or one of our volunteers. If this is you and you want someone to give you a call; call us and let us know.”
Senior citizens are asked to supply the council with their email address or email Lburgess@nattleboro.com for updates.
