NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members will meet face-to-face in town hall for the first time on Monday after months of online sessions.
Members of the public, however, will still have to participate remotely in what the council is calling a “hybrid” meeting.
“In collaboration with our town manager, I thought it was important to demonstrate our support for the teachers and students who are starting school hybrid next week,” council President Keith Lapointe said in an email Friday. North Attleboro students are due to return to school in hybrid mode on Wednesday.
“While in-person council meetings are not necessarily an essential service like healthcare or education and can be effectively executed remotely, I think, if we can manage social distancing through our own hybrid approach, it is worth trying,” he added.
Since the state-ordered emergency shutdown in March, meetings of the council — and nearly all other government bodies — have been conducted online. That’s been allowed under a special exception to the state’s Open Meeting Law that usually requires meetings of boards and committees to be open to the public.
While the council has generally been able to conduct town business online with little disruption, there have been a few technical glitches, such as the occasional councilor who forgets to unmute a microphone when speaking or a connection unexpectedly dropping.
Monday’s meeting will be held in the lower level conference room at town hall and will be broadcast on North Attleboro Cable TV. Citing Gov. Charlie Baker’s order limiting the number of people at public gatherings, however, there will be no audience for the session. Members of the public who wish to participate must do so through the GoToMeeting app. Instructions are available on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
On the agenda for Monday’s meeting are a discussion of goals for Town Manager Michael Borg, dissolution of the town charter transition committee and a proposal to limit personal property taxes for certain businesses on the grounds that collection of the small amounts involved can cost more than the assessment.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
“We will be very careful though,” Lapointe said, “as continued vigilance is extremely important and as leaders, we must model those behaviors.”
Town hall was closed to the public during the emergency shutdown, although many town employees continued to work from home, responding to emails and phone calls. Town offices were gradually reopened starting in late July.
