NORTH ATTLEBORO — Step by step, town government is getting back into something like a normal groove.
On Monday, the town council will hold its first in-person meeting in months when members gather in the lower meeting room of town hall for a regular biweekly session.
Members of the public will not be able to attend under state rules governing large gatherings but will still be able to watch on North TV cable television and participate on line via GoToMeeting. (Instructions on taking part are available at nattleboro.com.)
In addition, the North Attleboro Electric Department, the town’s publicly owned utility, has announced that its offices on Landry Avenue will be open Monday at 8 a.m. Offices will be open four days of the week, but closed on Wednesday to allow for cleaning. Visitors to the office are asked to wear face masks.
Local government offices closed — along with the rest of the state — last March but gradually reopened starting last summer. The council even made an effort to resume in-person meetings in September.
However, town hall and most offices were shut down again in December as Gov. Charlie Baker tightened restrictions on gatherings once again in response to rising numbers of coronavirus cases. Since then, all government meetings have been virtual, although town offices have recently been open by appointment only.
Town Manager Michael Borg has discussed at past online council meetings the possibility of reopening town offices in the near future. He could not be reached for comment Friday night.
Monday’s council agenda includes discussion of town government reorganization, a report by the town’s auditing firm and a possible discussion of early voting and voting by mail for the annual town election on April 6.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
