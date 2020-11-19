Three area school systems will be part of a new program to allow rapid testing of students and teachers who show signs of COVID-19.
North Attleboro public schools, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin are among 80 districts that will be equipped to provide the free, rapid tests when phase one of the program rolls out early next month.
The rest of the 134 school systems in the program are charter schools and special education collaboratives, none located in this area. Tri-County member towns include North Attleboro, Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham and Seekonk.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced Wednesday that the program will provide rapid antigen tests that will allow schools to test students and staff and receive results within 15 minutes. The more familiar molecular tests can take several days to return results. Parents or a guardian must consent to a student having the test done.
Under the voluntary program, the free tests are being provided by the federal government and are supposed to be available by Dec. 1.
If the test indicates the student has been exposed to the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, they can be sent home and advised to take a more exact test to confirm whether they have the disease.
If the in-school test comes up negative, the student may be allowed to return to the classroom or, if sick enough, may be sent home.
“By testing students and teachers and getting results within minutes, we will be able to identify infected individuals and their close contacts more quickly to help stop any spread,” Riley said.
He said the tests are another tool that the state can use to help ensure students can safely remain in the classroom.
The school districts that volunteered for the program and were selected have to meet reporting requirements, get parental consent to administer tests, and ensure staff are trained.
Riley told Commonwealth Magazine he has not seen evidence of COVID-19 transmission in schools, but students and staff can bring the virus in from the community. As of Nov. 11, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 185 students and 157 staff had tested positive.
State officials tried out the rapid BinaxNOW test at a Lawrence testing site, the magazine reported. Volunteers had swabs processed by both the BinaxNOW test and a molecular test. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said the rapid tests successfully detected COVID-19 in children 79 percent of the time and in adults 97 percent of the time. Only five tests — a rate of three per 1,000 people — produced false positives.
The tests have been prioritized for use in kindergarten through grade 12 districts that have in-person instruction.
