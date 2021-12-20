NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town began distributing its state-supplied COVID-19 kits to qualified members of the public on Monday.
Kits were distributed in the town hall lobby from 1-4 p.m. and will be again Tuesday and Wednesday during the same hours, according to the notice posted on the town’s official website, www.nattleboro.com. Information about other distribution dates will be posted on the website, the town announced.
The website includes a link to an application form for individuals, https://www.nattleboro.com/covidtestkit, which can be printed out and brought to town hall and includes instructions on using the tests. Individuals without internet access can pick up printed applications at town hall, according to the town’s health department.
Kits have been distributed to the schools, housing authority and a limited number to the council on aging “to target those households with financial difficulties,” the town says.
“The remainder of the COVID test kits will be distributed to those North Attleboro residents having financial hardship through the application process.”
The town has approximately 4,500 of the free test kits to distribute, with two of the at-home rapid antigen tests in each, according to AnneMarie Fleming, the town’s health director and public health nurse.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that the 2.1 million over-the-counter tests from iHealth Labs would be delivered to 102 towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level. Those communities account for nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents. Locally, they include Attleboro and North Attleboro.
The tests can be completed in 15 minutes without the need to send a sample to a laboratory, Baker’s office said.
“With the holidays approaching, we encourage residents to utilize rapid tests as a convenient way to keep family members and friends safe at gatherings,” the governor said in a statement.
Rapid antigen test kits are also readily available for purchase from local pharmacies or online.
In Attleboro, the distribution of the kits was began Friday.
The city health department received 7,110 kits from the state for distribution at no charge.
