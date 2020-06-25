NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local electric customers are seeing their first bills with a “COVID-19 discount” this month.
The board of electric commissioners at their meeting in May authorized a three-month discount of 10 percent for “COVID-19” relief, starting with bills in June.
In a statement, the North Attleboro Electric Department noted many local businesses have been shut down and residents thrown out of work. The announcement went on to state, “While NAED cannot control rent relief or other utility bills, we do have an opportunity to offer some relief for our customers, the inhabitants of North Attleboro.”
The department stressed that the discounts won’t increase future bills but will be paid for by the anticipated savings of lower costs from NAED suppliers.
According to figures released by the department in May, commercial electric use had fallen by nearly 28 percent, compared to the same month in 2019, with residential use up more than 17 percent.
The department said it will continue to track town-wide energy use on a monthly basis and revisit the need for action later this summer. It noted that “NAED returned over $3 million to our customers.”
The department also urged customers facing financial strains to contact it for assistance.
