NORTH ATTLEBORO -- First the federal and state governments granted taxpayers an extra three months to file their income tax returns.
Now local property owners are getting a break of their own, just not as long.
The deadline to get payments to the town collector's office was May 1. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state has authorized local government to take the option of extending those deadlines.
The town treasurer/collector's office has announced that real estate and personal property taxes will not be due until June 1.
The deadline date for applications for property tax exemptions and deferrals has also been extended to June 1.
Several area communities have taken advantage of the extension option or are considering doing so.
With town hall closed, tax payments can be mailed to: Town Collector, P.O. Box 871, North Attleboro, MA 02760-0871; online bill pay at www.nattleboro.com.
There is also a drop box on the left side, rear entrance to Town Hall at 43 South Washington St.
Questions about tax payments may be directed to the collector's office, 508-699-0108.
