NORTH ATTLEBORO — Janet and Jon Johnson, 63 and 65 respectively, are both registered nurses, and that has caused a couple of problems in these days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Not only do they risk contracting the disease doing their jobs — Janet works in a hospital and Jon in a long-term care facility — but what’s equally as bad in their minds is they can’t care for their grandchildren.
The couple is accustomed to babysitting the kids at least two days a week, but stemming the spread of the sometimes deadly disease means they have to keep away from others as much as possible.
Being separated from their grandkids is painful, Janet said.
They couldn’t even give Kayleigh, 12, and Leah, 6, Easter presents.
“That just about tore my heart out,” Janet said.
But Kayleigh, Leah and their parents, Matt and Laurel Alfonso, gave the Johnsons an Easter present by decorating their driveway on Elmwood Street. The colorful gesture included the words “we miss you” as well as unicorns, sea turtles and an erupting volcano, a reference to a trip to Hawaii Kayleigh took with her grandparents.
“That made us feel loved again,” Janet said. “It made my day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.