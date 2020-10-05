NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An out-of-the-blue phone call last month from a local resident reminded Marsha Goldstein of the importance of the town-wide cleanups she organizes each spring.
The caller, Jennifer Stec, said she noticed an abundance of litter around Ellis Road and asked Goldstein for tips on how to get started.
Goldstein sent her a list of safety tips and outfitted her with necessary supplies.
Goldstein and her local group, Keep North Attleborough Beautiful, had to cancel its annual spring cleanup this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they promoted summer-long "micro-cleanups" where neighbors could take on the task themselves.
Stec's initiative kicked off an effort to continue cleanups into the fall.
The group will hold a weekend fall cleanup Oct. 24 and 25 along neighborhoods and parks in North Attleboro, although the event will still be largely individual.
Residents are encouraged to make plans with friends and neighbors to clean an area of their choosing and submit photos and videos of their work on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #KNAB2020 and #GreatFallCleanUp. Participants will be entered into a raffle for a candy and chocolate gift basket.
Registration is not required, and because of pandemic concerns, KNAB asks participants to use their own supplies, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Illegally discarded bulk items can be reported to Goldstein at 774-306-1124; she will make arrangements for their removal.
"This pandemic has put a strain on everyone in one way or another," Goldstein said. "Let's try to rise above it by taking pride in our wonderful town and cleaning up all the accumulated litter. Especially in these unusual times we all need to have a sense of accomplishment."
Email cleanupna@gmail.com with questions.
