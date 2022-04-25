NORTH ATTLEBORO — If you want to pick up a free COVID-19 test kit, you may not have much time left.
The board of health has a limited number of the kits available to any resident who would like a box.
The kits will be distributed at the board’s office, which has returned to the the lower level of town hall after being temporarily located at police headquarters. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 1-3 p.m., until the kits are gone.
The kits are the last of the approximately 4,500 the town received from the state in December.
“We have been distributing them all along and are still continuing to do so,” Anne Marie Fleming, the board’s director and the town’s public health nurse. “But they are expiring in May and there may be people who have not been reached through the schools, council on aging or food pantry and we wanted to get the word out.”
The board of health posted a notice on the town website, nattleboro.com, on Monday.
The town still has about 100 of the kits, each of which contains two tests, Fleming said.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced in December that 2.1 million over-the-counter tests from iHealth Labs would be delivered to 102 towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level. Those communities account for nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents. Locally, they included Attleboro and North Attleboro.
When the tests were first made available, residents were asked to fill out applications to receive one and distribution was in the lobby of town hall. However, Fleming says that now any town resident may simply ask for one at the board of health office until the supply runs out.
The tests can be completed in 15 minutes without the need to send a sample to a laboratory.
Rapid antigen test kits are also available for purchase from local pharmacies or online.
The board of health is still asking people who test positive using a home test kit to submit a form, available at the town website, reporting the results.