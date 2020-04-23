NORTH ATTLEBORO
Some teenagers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic maybe honing their video game skills.
Dylan Desrosiers, 17, has kept himself busy with something else.
He’s been using 3D printers to fabricate clear plastic face shields and donating them to medical personnel and first responders.
“We know a lot of doctors and nurses and police and firefighters in my family,” the North Attleboro High School junior says.
After seeing stories on the news about the need for the shields — designed to cover a person’s face and protect them from a sneezing, coughing patient — Desrosiers thought, “Well, I have a 3D printer.”
However, he says, the project “turned out to be a lot slower than I expected.”
He had gotten the printer for a seventh-grade science project that demonstrated how to turn a recycled water bottle into the plastic filament that is the “ink” for the printer.
“I reached out to get access to the high school to use those printers, but there’s nobody allowed in the building,” Desrosiers said. “But my principal, Mr. Peter Haviland, and Superintendent Scott Holcomb loaned the printers to me.”
Figuring out how to use them was not the hardest part. Desrosiers’ father, Craig, an engineer, uses one for work and his son, who hopes to study engineering in college, has been using his for a hobby for years.
The trick was finding an acceptable face shield design that could be used by first responders. (Not all home-made shields and masks do the job.)
“We started by going to NIH.gov and pulled down a design,” Desrosiers said, referring to the National Institutes of Health website, which has approved designs for personal protective equipment. “We made a couple of edits to improve it.”
He was intrigued to find that the NIH model was based on a German design.
“This is a collaborative project around the whole world,”Desrosiers said.
He uses the four machines he has now to make the headband and then the clear plastic shield — made of transparent report covers in some cases — is attached.
Desrosiers has recruited family members to help, including his dad, mother Bridget and younger brother Derek, 13.
“And I go out and do the deliveries,” he said.
So far, they’ve donated some 700 of the shields, which are cleanable and reusable. “They are holding up pretty well,” he said.
They have gone out to police and fire departments in Somerset, North Attleboro, the Providence Veterans Affairs hospital as well as Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Desrosiers set up a GoFundMe page to defer the costs of making the shields.
“I put in for $500. That more than tripled in about five days,” he said. “Now donations are up close to $3,500. Friends and family and even some of my teachers ... everyone has been so generous.”
Desrosiers has a Google form linked to his GoFundMe account for people who need the shields. Or they can contact him directly at his email address, dyland581@gmail.com.
