NORTH ATTLEBORO — Members of the North Attleboro High School Class of 2020 received their diplomas Friday in a far from traditional drive-up ceremony brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The graduation procession, which usually consists of students walking onto the athletic field, was instead a steady stream of cars winding around the school campus road, with the students in the passenger seats.
Where the road wound around the back of the school, several members of the faculty and staff worked together to coordinate the flow of traffic. Many cars were decorated with balloons bearing the word “Graduation” and others colored red and white, representing the school colors.
One such vehicle was a red jeep, driven by Steve Coscarella, whose son, Joey, was a graduate.
“All the stuff (the school administrators) have done for us is pretty nice,” Joey Coscarella said. “This is a good replacement.”
Steve Coscarella and his wife Kelly agreed that school officials had done well with the ceremony.
“I think they’ve done the best that they could, given the circumstances,” Kelly Coscarella said.
As the family cars came to the high school’s front entrance in groups of 10, the students got out and, keeping their social distance marked by pots of begonias, walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.
The graduates could also get their pictures taken near the main doors of the high school, where large red numerical signs spelling out “2020” were prominently displayed.
“It’s unique,” said Kaylin Cziria. “We’re the only class that gets to do a drive-thru graduation.”
After receiving her diploma, Cziria greeted her friend, Elizabeth Buron, as Buron walked toward the senior parking lot with hers.
The girls both said the high school’s administration did their best in organizing the graduation ceremony.
“It’s definitely different, but it was an experience,” Buron said.
The joy of finally receiving their diplomas gave both girls hope.
“It lets me know there’s something to look forward to, that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Buron said.
Another graduate, Maduabuchi Agbanari, also praised the efforts of administrators to make the commencement enjoyable and even fun.
“They managed to do it effectively,” Agbanari said.
One drawback, however, was that only a limited number of family members could attend the ceremony — as many as could fit into a car. In many cases, that meant four people, including the graduating senior.
While this was a letdown for some families, parents and graduates alike managed to look on the bright side, grateful that there was a graduation ceremony at all.
This “can-do” attitude, reflected the students’ willingness to work with their parents, peers and school officials to plan the ceremony. It was exactly what Principal Peter Haviland had wanted to teach the students.
“We’ve always asked our kids to become problem-solvers,” Haviland said. “With the grace that they had, and the patience that they had...they proved they have everything it takes to solve these kinds of problems.”
