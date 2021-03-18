NORTH ATTLEBORO
Jacqueline Howard, who lives at Elm Terrace senior housing, has found a godsend to help with the isolation the pandemic has brought.
Howard, 75, has become pen pals with Olivia Etienvre, a North Attleboro High School senior.
The two correspond the old-fashioned way, with pen and paper.
To alleviate the loneliness many senior citizens have experienced from the coronavirus, Allison “Ally” Darling, a junior at the high school, helped initiate the Pen Pal Project, in which students are matched with residents 65 and older from the Attleboro area and beyond — even Maine and Louisiana.
Roughly 10 pen pal partnerships are ongoing, with more in the works and many more hoped for.
Darling has been coordinating the program with the help of her mother, Michele, working with the other students to ensure the letters get to and from the pen pals. There is a drop box at North High.
“I think that the pen pal program is such a caring, thoughtful idea at this time of the pandemic especially for many elders that live alone,” Howard said. “We can learn so much about each other, can’t we? I am happy to see that these students are reaching out to us.”
Howard recently received her first letter from Etienvre and said she was very much looking forward to the next response from “my new friend.”
For Etienvre, the partnership is mutually beneficial.
“I think this program is a great way to keep in touch with those who haven’t had a chance to see many people during the pandemic,” Etienvre said. “It’s a great way to socialize and stay connected and make new friends.”
The program has pen pals eagerly awaiting their mail.
“I can’t wait for my next letter,” said Sandra “Sandy” Dennis, another North Attleboro resident who is a retired teacher. “I’ve only received one letter from my pen pal and I wrote back to her right away. In her letter, she told me about her interests and asked me appropriate questions. In turn I wrote to her telling her a little about myself and asking her questions — we are trying to get to know each other.
“The pen pal program is a wonderful idea. During the pandemic and isolation it has been difficult for me not to see my friends, go to the YMCA or travel. You can only do so much of Zoom and FaceTime,” Dennis said. “I looked forward to this opportunity because it was positive, uplifting and hopeful! And it’s letter writing — through the mail — which doesn’t happen very often! It’s fun to learn about someone you don’t know and maybe find out we have something in common — which we do!”
Dennis hopes to see the program flourish.
“I hope more people will get involved and perhaps have it continue as a part of a community service project for high school students and senior citizens,” she said. “We can all learn from each other and then have a better understanding of differences.”
NAHS senior Aimee Baiungo said she became involved in Pen Pals “because I thought it would be nice to help the seniors in our community feel connected in such a difficult time.”
To better match the pen pals, students are asked questions such as their hobbies and professions they are interested in.
“I will be majoring in nursing in college and I was lucky enough to be paired with someone who has worked as a nurse for a great portion of her life,” Baiungo said. “So far we have written one letter back and forth and I could not be more excited.
“She has so much experience in the field of nursing and I think it will be beneficial to learn what it is like to really be a nurse. I am excited to write back and forth while I finish up my senior year and hopefully I can continue to keep in touch with her after graduation and as I begin pursuing my degree. I cannot wait to hear some of her favorite nursing stories.
“Overall the Pen Pal Project is just what seniors in the community and students in North Attleboro High School needed to lighten up such an unusual time.”
The pen pals don’t know each other’s last names or addresses.
Michele Darling, a Registered Nurse, came up with the idea for the program as she returned to school to advance her education, and part of that was developing a program to help the community.
“I decided on developing The Pen Pal Project and thought it would be the perfect program for both myself and my daughter Ally to work on together,” Darling said. “I think it’s a great way to connect the generations. We can keep our seniors company and give our teens a glimpse into how times may have changed.”
The pen pal program is supported by NAHS, the town’s senior center, The Branches of North Attleboro, and Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls.
“We have not reached many seniors due to technology,” Darling said, noting many aren’t on Facebook. “We have over 50 students that are waiting to be pen pals, so we want to reach all the seniors in the area who want to share their experiences with future generations.”
Seniors without a computer can join the pen pal program by writing to Pen Pal at P.O. Box 2898, Attleboro Falls, MA 02763.
Those with Internet access can email Michele and Ally at pen_pal_project@aol.com and visit www.facebook.com/pen.pal.project.us.
