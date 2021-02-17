NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Town health officials vaccinated 130 residents age 75 and older Wednesday during its first COVID-19 clinic.
“It was very successful today. It was a great day for the town of North Attleboro,” Chris Coleman, the fire chief and local emergency management agency director, said.
The clinic was operated by the local health department, school department, council on aging, police and fire officials and public works.
It was held in the North Attleboro High School gym.
Most of the residents who received a shot registered through the council on aging and the health department had volunteers assisting at check-in stations and other tasks, Coleman said.
The chief said the town hopes to offer second doses to those who received vaccinations.
