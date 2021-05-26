NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Kids Day festival, one of the town's most popular summer events, will be back this July.
The North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association, which puts on the annual fundraising event, is planning the festival for Thursday, July 22, through Sunday, July 25, at the North Attleboro Middle School parking lot off Landry Avenue.
"We are excited, as many of our supporters will be, to be back," the association announced Wednesday.
Last year, the association canceled the event in response to the pandemic and the state's limits on large public gatherings.
"In light of the recent announcement from Governor Baker in conjunction with recommendations from the CDC of the reopening of the the state, and in discussion with town officials, we have decided that it would be safe to resume our annual festival to raise money for charity to benefit the residents of the community," the association said.
In the past, the 40-year-old festival, which featured carnival rides and games, food, music, trucks, wrestling, demonstrations and a classic car show, raised thousands of dollars for local causes.
The firefighters group said the renewed festival is still in the planning stages and this year's event will be "slightly modified and scaled back a bit."
However, the group said this is only temporary and it expects to be fully operational in 2022 and onward.
While use of face masks will be encouraged, it will not be mandatory.
The event's carnival vendor, Fiesta Shows, has developed a plan to disinfect rides, a touch-less ticket system, and sanitization stations that will be on site.
Details on the new edition of Kids Day will be announced in The Sun Chronicle and on North TV as well as the group's webpage and social media page.
