NORTH ATTLEBORO — There used to be three absolute certainties: death, taxes and library fines.
At Richards Memorial Library, anyway, you can cross one of those off your list.
As of the beginning of this month, the public library no longer imposes fines for overdue materials, but, according to Director Frank Ward, that could mean more people will bring back late books and tapes, rather than fewer.
In fact, the library has not been collecting fines during the course of the pandemic and, like other institutions in the 72-member SAILS consortium of area libraries, has been quarantining materials after they’ve been returned.
“There was a reluctance among the staff to start collecting fines again,” Ward says. In fact, research shows that fines are more likely to keep patrons away if they think they’ve incurred a penalty.
Richards’ new policy, which Ward says he’s cleared with the library trustees and the town manager, is part of a nationwide trend.
The New York Public Library, the nation’s largest public library system, announced last month it was dropping fines, effective immediately, in hopes that the new policy will encourage increased use of its collections and create a “more equitable system that does not disproportionately impact high-need communities,” NBC News recently reported.
Library president Anthony W. Marx called fines an “antiquated ineffective way to encourage patrons to return their books; for those who can afford the fines, they are barely an incentive.”
Library systems in Chicago, Seattle and several other cities have followed suit.
The 5-cent per day fine for most overdue materials Richards — like most other SAILS locations — imposed may seem negligible, but Ward noted that, “on a good year, it could be thousands of dollars.” Ward’s not certain how many items are currently overdue but, he said, the SAILS network is checking on those numbers now.
The library also accepted “food for fines” donations of canned or packaged goods that would go to Lenore’s Pantry, the town’s food bank, and that policy will continue.
Of course, the fine amnesty is no free-for-all. Books and other materials that are irreparably damaged or overdue for a month or more will be considered lost and the patrons who took them out will be liable for the cost of replacing them.
So far, Ward said, the new policy, “is very popular.”
