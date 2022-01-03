NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Another local institution is pausing some of its activities because of the latest coronavirus spike.
Time For Tales story time for children age 2-6 is on hold for the month of January, Richards Memorial Library has announced on its webpage.
The next story time, which allowed families to share puzzles, books and stories, had been scheduled for Thursday.
Also canceled for the month is the library's knitters group. It will resume meetings Feb. 1.
Masks are required at the library for all those over 5 years old as young children are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The library can supply masks for those who don't have them.
For more information contact the Children's Department at 508-699-0122.
Last week, the jump in the number of coronavirus cases, fueled by the omicron variant, forced the town’s senior center to temporarily close.
All in-person programs and activities were canceled for two weeks, starting on Monday.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered and Grab & Go lunches will still be available.
Senior center staff will still be available during regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m to noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.