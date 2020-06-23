NORTH ATTLEBORO — When it opens at last, Barbara Road beach will be for town residents only.
The conservation commission recently approved the restrictions for the beach on Falls Pond and the new rules were posted Monday on the town’s website.
The town’s other public beach, at Whiting’s Pond, has traditionally been limited to residents of Plainville and North Attleboro.
Parking at Barbara Road in the past has been set at $5 for any Massachusetts resident and $20 for out-of-state residents. There is no fee for walk-in swimmers.
Neither town beach has officially opened for the summer yet.
Conservation Administrator Sharon Palmer told commission members at their June 16 hearing, which preceded the vote, that there had been problems in the past at the Barbara Road site. They included crowding, disorderly conduct and drinking, but the coronavirus pandemic had added urgency to the issue. The town residents-only regulation passed with no dissent.
Beach-goers will be asked to provide proof of residency and ID for admission. Local residents may bring out-of-town guests, however.
In an email, Palmer said the town is shooting for a July 1 opening for the beaches, but that’s not yet definite. Officials want to make sure staffing, training, signage and other issues are in order beforehand, she said.
Other regulations are pending, as well. In a posting to the town’s website, the commission announced: “The town is currently working on a re-opening plan which will include limitations on the number of groups allowed to use the beach as well as time restrictions for beach goers. The town will be partnering with the YMCA again this summer who will be staffing the beach with lifeguards and gate attendants. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time and look forward to a safe and fun beach season.”
Officially known as the Joseph F. Zaino Memorial Conservation and Recreation Area, the Barbara Road site underwent $30,000 in improvements in the summer of 2013. The late Joseph F. Zaino worked to support the town-owned beach alongside conservation commission members.
The site includes a boat launch.
