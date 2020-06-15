NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Voters won't be able to order popcorn with their ballots at this year's town election.
The town council has authorized moving the polling place for Precincts 3 and 9 from Showcase Cinemas on South Washington Street (Route 1) back to North Attleboro High School for the June 30 balloting. And officials, uncertain when they might move back, are urging residents to take advantage of being able to vote by mail.
The movie multiplex has been closed for nearly three months, along with other theaters in the state, under Massachusetts's state of emergency rules limiting large gatherings due to the coronavirus.
Patricia Dolan, executive secretary for the election commission, told councilors last week that she had not been able to reach the theater's owners, National Amusements, to see when it would be open again.
Voters from Precincts 3 and 9, covering much of the western part of town and home to nearly 5,000 registered voters -- about 25 percent of the total at the time -- have been casting their ballots in the Showcase lobby since 2008. The polls were originally moved to ease the overcrowding at the high school that had occurred after the town decided to consolidate its polling places some years before in response to concerns about handicapped access.
Polls for all the other precincts will still be at the high school on Landry Avenue.
Keith Lavoie, town council president, said the town "will do whatever we can to educate voters about the change."
Dolan said households in Precincts 3 and 9 will be receiving postcards alerting them of the shift. The commission will also place an ad in The Sun Chronicle and an announcement will be put on the town's website, www.nattleboro.com/election-commission, where voters will also be able to download an application for a mail-in ballot.
"And we will promote early voting," she said
The town authorized early voting in the June 30 election after it postponed the annual balloting from its original date in April due to concerns over the pandemic.
However, since town hall is open only by appointment, early voting in person will not be possible and only mail-in early voting is allowed. Technically, voters have until June 29 to request a mail-in ballot, but Dolan warned residents not to wait that long. The request "has to go out in the mail to them and come back to the elections office," she said.
Instructions for early voting are on the town's website. The deadline for voter registration has also been moved back, to June 19.
There are three contested races on the June 30 ballot. Robert A. Cote is challenging incumbent Dale S. Langille for a seat on the board of electric commissioners. There is a four-way race for two three-year terms on the school committee, with James D. McKenna, the current chairman, seeking re-election and incumbent Talia Yourell, Martin Tragni and Sarah Stone also in the running. Three people are vying for two spots on the park commission, where incumbent Thomas M. DiFiore is joined by John Thomas Rupert and Daniel Gifford Knight.
Most area communities that hold elections for local offices in early spring have delayed them in response to the pandemic and Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders limiting public gatherings.
Special legislation gave local governments the authority to push back scheduled elections.
