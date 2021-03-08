NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town hall is about to reopen for business — again.
Town Manager Michael Borg has confirmed that the public will be able to visit municipal offices without an appointment starting next Monday, almost a year since coronavirus pandemic restrictions forced town hall to close.
Face masks and 6-feet social distancing will still be in effect, Borg said.
Nearly all town business has been conducted by phone or email, with many local officials working from home, and nearly all municipal meetings were conducted online.
In early June, town hall reopened on a limited basis. Appointments were taken for those who could not do business online, over the phone, via email or through regular mail.
But, faced with a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases in December and new state limits on gatherings, officials buttoned up town hall, as well as most other town offices, once again.
Members of the public could still make appointments for in-person visits if their business could not be conducted over the phone or by email..
This week, the North Attleboro Electric Department, the town’s municipal utility, has reopened its offices on Landry Avenue four days a week. The building will be closed Wednesdays for cleaning, according to the department’s website.
And visitors are asked to wear face masks and conform to social distancing rules. Customers are still encouraged to use the department’s online services.
And the town council is returning to the in-person meetings that were also suspended after members had made a brief attempt to return to limited access sessions. The public is still not being allowed to attend the biweekly sessions in the town hall’s conference room, however. The sessions are being broadcast on North TV public access cable.
Council President Keith Lapointe said in an email, “We decided to go back to what we were doing in the early fall before things got worse.”
Meanwhile, the local school district is beginning its own reopening, bringing kindergarten students back to in-person classes four days a week this week, to be followed by other grades in the coming weeks.
