NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Nurses are available to take your calls.
Nurses from the town’s now-closed public schools have been fielding residents’ pandemic questions since March 24, but will be modifying the hours of their Coronavirus Info Line, the town has announced.
Anne Marie Fleming, public health nurse, says the new hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday to call the hot line, 508-699-2404. The number has four lines, so callers are urged to call back if they do not hear from one of the nurses immediately.
The phone lines had been open starting at 8 a.m., but there had been relatively few calls at the earlier hour, Fleming said.
The nurses will use the extra time to do contact tracing on people who have tested positive for the virus. Last week, they did 158 such calls.
The North Nurses (they came up with the alliterative nickname themselves, Fleming notes) are “an underutilized resource,” she says. The nurses have up-to-date information but are not getting quite as many calls as they did in previous weeks.
The nurses, who are working out of the town’s emergency operations center at the police station, also can answer emails on the town’s website so people are able to ask their questions during off hours.
“They are a great resource,” Fleming said. “They wanted to be used and they saw a need.”
Pointing out that next week is Nurses Week, Fleming said, “We are fortunate here.”
