NORTH ATTLEBORO — Nearly half of all deaths from coronavirus occur in long-term care facilities serving the elderly, but some have escaped the scourge so far.
One appears to be Madonna Manor, which has approximately 129 residents.
According the Fall River Diocese, which runs the facility on North Washington Street, very few residents or employees have contracted the disease.
About 93 percent of all deaths are among those 60 and older, according to information provided by the the state's Department of Health.
And those that that did get the illness at Madonna Manor are in recovery or are all better.
“There have been a handful of cases of COVID-19 at Madonna Manor,” a press release from the Diocese issued Thursday said. “All of those infected by the virus either are now in recovery or have already recovered. None has required hospitalization or any additional services.”
On Thursday, the state’s Department of Public Health reported that 610, or 49 percent, of the state’s 1,245 deaths from coronavirus have occurred in long-term care facilities.
About 15 percent, or 4,798 cases, of coronavirus have occurred in those care centers among patients and employees, according to DPH statistics.
So, it’s so far so good at Madonna Manor.
“Overall, in the midst of this pandemic, we are pleased to report that at this time the residents of Madonna Manor are doing well and we continue to provide a safe and caring environment,” the press release said.
According to DPH, 232 long-term care facilities throughout the state, which include nursing homes, rest homes and skilled nursing facilities, have reported at least one case of coronavirus among residents and workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.