NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s voters were supposed to be getting used to a new slate of local officials about now, following a local election that had been scheduled for last Tuesday.
Now, they have more than a month to get used to the notion of early voting — by mail — for a town ballot if they choose.
The town council voted Monday — without dissent — to set June 30 as Election Day after voting March 23 to postpone the vote originally scheduled for April 4.
Most area communities that hold elections for local offices in early spring have delayed them in response to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders limiting public gatherings.
The Massachusetts House and Senate approved legislation and Baker signed a bill giving local governments the authority to push back scheduled elections.
Monday, Town Manager Michael Borg told the councilors, who were holding their meeting online, that Baker had authorized municipal governments to delay local voting up to June 30.
“It allows us time to prepare, recruit poll workers and get mail ballots ready,” Borg said. “If we are able to flatten the curve” of virus infections “and get the town reopened somewhat, it will give us time to get prepared.”
A new wrinkle will be the option of early voting in a local election, according to Patricia Dolan, election commission administrative secretary. But not, Dolan emphasized, in person.
North Attleboro has allowed early voting before, where voters can come to town hall during a period before the official town election day, in state and federal elections, but not for a local vote.
It is also different from casting an absentee vote, where applicants have to give a reason they won’t be present to vote in person. Early voting has no such requirement.
“On June 30, the polls will be open, but a lot of people will not be interested in going to the polls. This is an alternative,” Dolan said, using the same ballot that was authorized for the April 7 vote. Because town hall is currently closed to the public, no early voting will be allowed there, she said.
However, town workers are still working and answering emails or people can apply for their early mail ballot by going to the town’s website, www.nattleboro.com/election-commission, and downloading the required document.
Keith Lapointe, council president, said he would “urge as many people as possible to vote by mail.”
North Attleboro has three contested races.
Four candidates are running for two three-year seats on the school committee: incumbent James McKenna, Sarah Stone, Martin Tragni and Talia Yourell.
Three people are seeking two three-year seats on the park and recreation commission: Thomas DiFiore, Daniel Knight and John Ruppert.
The only other contested race is for one three-year seat on the board of electric commissioners. Robert Cote is challenging incumbent Dale Langille.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.