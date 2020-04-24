NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is now tracking the number of residents who have recovered from COVID-19 and are also starting to plan what a phased reopening would look like, Town Manager Michael Borg said.
“We’re looking at the data as it comes out a little differently now,” Borg said Thursday during a panel discussion hosted by North TV. “Twenty-nine have recovered (out of 125 positives) and that balances the increases as we go up.”
As for a phased reopening, Borg said officials are examining not only what it would look like but how that might impact the town and services. He has been closely monitoring information provided by the state and planning for the day when Gov. Charlie Baker lifts the Commonwealth’s stay-at-home advisory.
“Does it mean that six-foot social distancing will still be in place? Right now, the answer is yes. If you come to town hall, will you need to wear a mask? Probably so. And how does that translate into the community, the rest of the town?” Borg said.
Director and Public Health Nurse Anne Marie Fleming stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing and other safety protocols, especially when shopping.
“Use hand sanitizer or at least when you get home wash your hands,” Fleming said.
School Superintendent Scott Holcomb knew there was a possibility students might not be returning to the classroom this school year, but admitted that Baker’s announcement this week making that a reality was like a punch in the stomach.
“It’s a surprise to hear it, I guess. We kind of talked about it, but once you hear it officially the people that we’re surrounded by said it affected them differently, emotionally,” Holcomb said.
Officials started preparing for closings through the remainder of the academic year when Baker first closed schools in mid-March.
“We’re not quite sure when we see it ending,” Holcomb said.
Economic Development Coordinator Lyle Pirnie wants town businesses to know that he is available to help them understand the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program.
“The small companies who are in the queue will continue to have their PPP loan applications processed and some of the people who were taken care of the first time around are out of the sequence, so the smaller guys will have a better shot at the pie,” Pirnie said.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said residents shouldn’t be alarmed if his men and women answer a 911 call dressed in personal protection equipment.
“It means you’re experiencing a symptom that could be associated with the COVID virus and we’re taking every step possible to make sure we stay safe and that we’re not transmitting to anybody else,” Coleman said.
Click the link below to stream highlights of North TV’s panel discussion:
https://www.northtv.net/watch/blog/coronavirus-discussion/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.