NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local students will start going to school in person next month — except when they are not. And at least one day a week, no one will be holding classes in a classroom.
School board members Monday, in a marathon virtual meeting, unanimously approved a hybrid learning plan proposed by Superintendent Scott Holcomb and submitted to state education authorities. Classes will begin Sept. 16 — as allowed by the state — although teachers and paraprofessionals are scheduled to return Aug. 31.
As part of the plan, the schools will drop bus fees — since only a portion of students will be using bus transportation at any one time — and will also eliminate parking fees at the high school to encourage students to use an alternative to the bus.
And the package of measures will include, for the first time, universal, full-day kindergarten with no fees.
However, the union representing local teachers says reopening in anything but a remote mode is unsafe and called for negotiations “for the remote learning model.”
Under Holcomb’s plan, North students will attend school in two “cohorts.” On Mondays and Tuesdays, Cohort A would attend classes in person, keeping class sizes small enough that students could practice social distancing. On those days, it would be remote learning for Cohort B. On Thursdays and Fridays, those schedules would be reversed. On Wednesdays, all students would learn from home.
A class with 20 students, for example, would be split into two 10-member cohorts, with students alternating between remote and in-person learning.
“We have to build education on the foundation of safety, safety, safety,” Holcomb told the board.
Holcomb said parents who do not want their children in classrooms at all, whether due to fears of cornonavirus or other reasons will have the option of full-time remote learning, Holcomb said.
The 10-day delay in the start of school for students “allows for some robust planning,” Holcomb told the board.
Helping to make the reopening possible are several funding streams, including $2.6 million available from the federal CARES act, 75 percent reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for personal protective equipment, Covid Relief funding at almost $225 per student, which means nearly $930,000 for local schools.
But the best news, the superintendent said, came last week. Local aid from the state for North Attleboro schools will be funded at last year’s level, just under $20.7 million. Town officials had anticipated at least some cuts in state aid.
The schools have 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 1,000 12-ounce bottles of sanitizer for individuals and a supply of face shields, goggles and aprons for those in close contact with students, Holcomb said.
School board Chairman James McKenna praised the “tremendous amount of information from dynamic individuals, dedicated to education” on the reopening plan.
Teachers’ union dissents
However, not everyone is on board with the plan. Nicole Reminder, president of the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers called in near the end of Monday’s meeting to state that the union “believes it is unsafe to reopen schools in an in-person or hybrid model,” or anything but a fully remote model. She said the union wants to begin negotiations on that basis.
That stance is in line with the state’s largest teachers unions. Both the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Teachers Association called for a remote start to school this fall.
Members of the board did not respond to the union’s statement during the public portion of the meeting.
The committee held an closed door emergency executive session Monday night, called for discussing negotiations with union and non-union personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.