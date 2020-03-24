The North Attleboro Town Council and Plainville selectmen have voted to postpone their municipal elections scheduled for early next month.
Plainville voters were scheduled to go to the polls April 6 and North Attleboro was set to hold the town’s annual election the next day.
The two boards met virtually Monday due to limitations set by Gov. Charlie Baker. Neither board selected a new date for their elections after voting to postpone them.
The Massachusetts’ House and Senate approved legislation and Baker signed the bill giving towns the authority to push back scheduled elections.
North Attleboro has three contested races.
Four candidates are running for two three-year seats on the school committee: incumbent James McKenna, Sarah Stone, Martin Tragni and Talia Yourell.
Three people are seeking two three-year seats on the park and recreation commission: Thomas DiFiore, Daniel Knight and John Ruppert.
The only other contested race is for one three-year seat on the board of electric commissioners. Robert Cote is challenging incumbent Dale Langille.
Plainville has two contested races.
Christopher Desprez and Stanley Widak are seeking one three-year seat on the board of selectmen. Widak, who was elected last April to fill a one-year expired term, recused himself from discussing and voting on the postponement.
Desprez is also running for planning board, and will face opposition from board member Michael Czarnowski for the five-year seat.
Replays of North Attleboro’s council meeting are being cablecast on North TV’s Government Channel: Comcast 98 and Verizon 23.
Plainville’s selectmen meeting is being replayed on North TV’s Plainville Channel: Comcast channel 8.
Click the link below to view the discussions of the two boards: www.northtv.net/watch/blog/na-and-plainville-postpone-elections.
Norton has also postponed its election, which had been scheduled for April 4, but no new date has been set yet.
