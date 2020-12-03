North Attleboro and Plainville entered the state’s coronavirus red zone Thursday, bringing to six the number of Sun Chronicle area communities in that highest-incidence category.
Meanwhile, the state recorded the most coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic began in March.
While the number of deaths is rising along with cases, it remains low by comparison.
The other four communities in the red zone are Attleboro, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk. All were in the red zone last week, as well.
It’s Attleboro’s eighth week in the zone since the state began its color-coded rating system last summer. That’s more than any of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area.
For the week ending Oct. 29 there were seven towns in the red zone.
Norton was on the verge of enterting it this week with an incidence rate of 40.2 and a positive test rate of 4.03 percent.
The town would need to hit a positive test rate of 5 percent to slide into the red.
Towns with incidence rates of 10 or over and 5 percent positive test rates or over are red zone communities.
Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Public Health reported 6,477 new cases of the disease on Thursday, the highest ever for a single day.
But the actual number for the day was 5,797 cases because 680 of the 6,477 cases occurred prior to Dec. 1 but were not reported until Thursday, the DPH report said.
That being said, the nearly 5,800 cases is still the highest number ever reported for a single day.
The second highest total was 4,613 reported on Wednesday.
Massachusetts is on track to blow past 20,000 new cases for the week, which would eclipse its previous high of 16,976 for the week ended April 25, when the pandemic was at its first height.
In The Sun Chronicle area, 517 new cases were reported for the week ended Dec. 3, which is the second highest number after the 541 cases reported last week.
Leading in cases were Attleboro at 122, Seekonk at 67 and North Attleboro at 64.
They were followed by Norfolk at 57, Mansfield at 48, Norton at 47, Rehoboth at 46, Foxboro at 28, Wrentham at 25 and Plainville at 13.
The 1,058 new cases over the last two weeks pushed the region’s total to over 5,000 and represents a 26 percent increase over 14 days and 21 percent of the eight-month total.
While the cases are reaching flood levels, the number of deaths are remaining low by comparison.
When the 16,976 cases were recorded for one week in April, there were 1,170 deaths in the same week.
So far this week there have been 196 deaths recorded for the 17,602 cases reported during the first five days.
By the end of the week that would produce about 274 deaths at an average of 39 per day, which is 896 fewer than in April, when fewer cases were recorded.
The death rate for the first five days this week is 1.11 percent.
When the 16,976 cases were recorded in April, the death rate was 6.47 percent.
In The Sun Chronicle area there have been at least 174 deaths since the pandemic began, a rate of 3.43 percent.
As with the state, the number of deaths for this area have been fewer in recent months.
Most of the deaths, 135, occurred in April, May and June.
