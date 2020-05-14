NORTH ATTLEBORO -- With figures on aid from the state uncertain, the town is doing its budget planning according to a not-quite-worst-case scenario.
Town Manager Michael Borg briefed the town council this week on spending plans for the next fiscal year, which starts in July and includes a town operating budget of just over $93 million. That's actually just over $1 million less than this year's budget, one of the few times in recent memory a budget has actually fallen.
Borg told the virtual council meeting that -- with little information available from the state -- he drafted a budget anticipating a 10 percent cut in state aid, a drop of $2.3 million.
But, he added, that could actually be an optimistic view of state funding as the Baker administration and the Legislature deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
If state aid is cut by 10 percent, Borg said, the town has a spending plan that "is well positioned to move through fiscal year 2021." Even in the case of a 20 percent cut, he said, "we could compensate with the free cash we have on hand," a sum of $2.6 million after the cost-cutting measures initiated this year.
However, if state aid comes in even lower, "then we are facing a new situation. Free cash would not be able to make up the loss," he said. "We would have to recall the budget."
Borg said that while the town is anticipating more money from property taxes, an increase of more than $2 million over the current tax levy of more than $60 million, other local receipts are expected to fall by 11 percent, or nearly $800,000. Those would include items such as excise tax. "Not a lot of new cars being bought right now," Borg said.
Nevertheless, "I remain optimistic," Borg told the councilors, that the town will be on a solid fiscal footing. However, he added, "Hope is not a method."
Borg said the town has initiated a hiring freeze as well as a limit on any spending over $500 and has also put most capital improvement projects -- big-ticket spending items -- on hold.
He said the town will have to pursue every grant and funding opportunity available.
And officials have taken advantage of historically low fuel prices and energy efficient solutions -- such as installing LED lights in town hall -- in an effort to save money.
Borg said the town will need to look at other money-saving measures in the future, such as consolidating the parks and public works departments or the functions of the town clerk and elections departments.
"COVID-19 does not define us as a town," Borg said. "While it may limit us in the way we interact with each other, it does not limit our ability to strive for and secure a better future."
This is the first town budget Borg, who began as town manager in January, has drafted as well as the first under the town council system of government, which North Attleboro adopted under its new charter.
Several councilors said they were pleased with the details of the spending plan. Council President Keith Lapointe said, "Seeing the scenarios is absolutely encouraging" that the town is prepared for various outcomes.
The council's finance subcommittee will take up the budget document at its next virtual meeting May 20.
The full council will hold a public hearing on the budget at its regular meeting, Wednesday, May 27. (The council's usual Monday meeting date falls on this year's Memorial Day holiday of May 25.)
That will also be a virtual meeting. Participants may access the meeting by clicking on the link on the council's web page at www.nattleboro.com/north-attleboro-town-council.
