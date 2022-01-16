NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s health department is asking residents to let it know if they test positive for coronavirus after using a home test kit.
Anne Marie Fleming, the town’s public health director, recently told GBH News, “From discussion with staff and nurses, we wanted to have a mechanism that we could capture some of that information if people chose to share that.”
The town has put a form on the health board section of the town’s website, www.nattleboro.com, for residents to fill out if they wish.
They launched a voluntary online form for residents who test positive at home.
Fleming told the public radio news station that local parents were calling schools to report when their children came down with the virus and then would call the board of health.
The town’s IT department developed a spreadsheet to collect contact information, the number of people who tested positive, and other basic details for the health department. It’s now on the town website.
The directions state, in part, “If you are a North Attleboro resident and have tested positive for COVID-19 using a home test kit, please submit the following form to the North Attleboro Health Department. Each positive person in the household needs to be reported. If you need to submit more than three people, please submit a second form.”
Currently, there’s no simple way for individuals to report positive home test results directly to the state, even though it was the state that provided a supply of free home test kits for towns — including North Attleboro — to distribute. North Attleboro has distributed 7,000 of the kits with 2,700 still available, according to Town Manager Michael Borg.
“Most at-home tests are not reportable to public health authorities,” a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health told GBH this week, unless they are administered during telehealth visits and tests that are mailed into a laboratory. The agency recommends people who test positive using at-home tests isolate and notify their close contacts.
Individuals who test positive can enable MassNotify, a free service developed by Apple and Google, which allows users to anonymously report their COVID-19 cases.
So far, North Attleboro seems to be one of the few local health boards seeking to have individuals report their results.
Foxboro Public Health Nurse Thomas Kenvin, told The Sun Chronicle in an email, “We do not currently collect information regarding home test results. The health agent Matt Brennan with the health department did state that if residents wished to report the results then they could contact us.”
Mansfield is not recording at-home test results, either. However, according to Amy Donovan-Palmer, the town’s health director, “when people reach out to the Health Department with results, I direct them to our website (www.mansfieldma.com/601/Covid-Information) which explains isolation and quarantine guidance and instruct them to notify anybody they have been in close contact with during their infectious period.”
Over-the-counter rapid test kits have been in short supply in recent weeks. However, starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests at no cost, including no shipping fee, the White House announced Friday. Tests will be limited to four per household.
The tests, as well as masks, are expected to be available on the website starting Wednesday.
The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at-home testing when experiencing COVID-19 systems including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches, five days after a potential COVID-19 exposure, or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)