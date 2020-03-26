NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town Thursday confirmed another person has the coronovirus, bringing the total to 11.
In addition, Attleboro is now reporting 12 cases and Seekonk reported a second case since the pandemic struck.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said that while a dozen cases have been confirmed, "dozens upon dozens have been tested and come back negative. We expect with more testing more people will be confirmed."
"Fortunately we have the lowest rate of infection in the state here in Bristol County. Please help keep it that way by practicing social distancing by staying at home, using proper hand hygiene, and all the other very common sense things that we have all heard many many times by now," he added.
The latest person confirmed with coronavirus in Seekonk is under quarantine and being questioned about contacts with others, according to the town's board of health.
The results are reported to the state Department of Public Health for investigation.
Health officials monitor the person’s vital signs daily.
Most other Attleboro area communities have reported confirmed virus cases, includin, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, Wrentham and Foxboro.
Mansfield has five cases, Norton has three, Foxboro has four, Plainville has one, and Attleboro has one, according to the latest information released by the various towns.
Health officials say the increases are expected as more testing and results become more readily available.
There are 1,838 cases in the state and 15 people have died after contracting the virus, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency March 10,, and a state at home advisory Tuesday in order to reduce the spread of the highly-contagious virus.
Health officials stress the importance of the social distancing and good hygiene practices to limit the number of cases.
