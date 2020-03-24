NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Connor McLaughlin considers himself lucky.
Yes, the 21-year-old college junior suffered a fever and wracking cough and tested positive for coronavirus.
But he is on the mend now and did not compromise the health of his parents, who he says are in the at-risk category for the disease.
He's going public with his story because he wants others his age to take precautions and get tested if they feel ill, not just for their own sake, but also for the sake of friends and relatives who might be at risk.
"For anybody my age, you may not be as lucky as I was. Don't just think about yourself," he said.
McLaughlin, a 2017 graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, now studying business management at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., began feeling ill after he got back from spring break March 6.
However, he doubts he came in contact with the virus while on vacation. For one thing, he was on break in Cancun, Mexico, a nation that had very few cases of the virus at the time, he notes. Even so, "Everyone was cautious, they were all wearing masks at the airport."
At least until he flew back to the United States. There was a reported case of a person infected at JFK International Airport in New York, he says, and he believes it's possible that was the point of contact.
"I asked my doctor on the phone, how can I warn my friends and family, and he said it's impossible to tell how you got infected" since the virus can stay dormant in an infected person's system. "You could have gotten it from someone who coughed on you in Stop & Shop," McLaughlin quoted the doctor as saying.
McLaughlin said he began feeling ill three or four days ago. "I started to cough a lot and had a headache. I thought at first it was a seasonal allergy." But allergy pills weren't effective and he became concerned. "You can feel the virus work its way down through your throat," he said. He got in touch with Norwood Hospital and was tested the next day. "The process is really easy," he said, and he heard shortly after that he was positive.
Now he's gone into quarantine at his parents' home and will be for at least another 11 days. But, he says, his symptoms have abated and he's feeling "100 percent now."
And he says, "by some work of God," both his parents have tested negative.
He's speaking out on his experience, he says, after friends reached out to him.
"I know a lot of 21- and 20-year-olds who don't follow the whole social distancing thing, who think, 'I'm invincible and this is my time and I want to be able to go out to bars.' That's just being selfish," he said.
