NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council’s attempt to renew live and in-person meetings has gotten off to a hybrid start.
While a majority of the council and some officials convened Monday in a meeting room at town hall, others participated remotely, including council President Keith Lapointe.
Lapointe, participating online, said he was not feeling well and reminded other members and viewers that people who are ill should stay home.
Even so, the session proceeded fairly briskly, clocking in at just over two hours.
The council’s online meetings have been running at two-and-half to three hours since members returned to virtual meetings in the fall, after an earlier attempt at in-person ran up against pandemic issues.
“I think things are going in the right direction,” council Vice President Justin Paré said.
Lapointe praised the staff who made the meeting possible, saying, “A lot more goes into this than people realize.”
Members of the public were not allowed to attend the session due to state rules on large gatherings. The meeting was broadcast on North TV public access cable.
Council members heard a report from Terenzio Velpicelli, a partner in Roselli, Clark Associates, the town’s auditing firm. Velpicelli said the town has been “good in managing its funds” and has solid reserves. The council voted to accept the auditor’s report.
Councilors signed off on spending $45,000 to upgrade cable TV equipment at the Woodcock School Administration Building. Those funds, Lapointe noted, come entirely from cable television fees.
The council also voted unanimously to appoint a chief assessor, reporting to Town Manager Michael Borg, part of his reorganization of the assessors’ office. While the new position would add $17,000 to the salary account, overall savings from the reorganization – including doing yearly property evaluations in-house — would be $60,000.
The reorganization would not add any personnel to the assessors’ office but would change titles and responsibilities, Borg explained, with a chief assessor, assistant assessor and two data clerks.
“It puts a face here in town hall people can turn to” with questions on their property valuations, Borg said.
The town will still turn to an outside firm for its five-year property revaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.