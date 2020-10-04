NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee will vote Tuesday night on a pact with the town’s teachers union on the reopening of the academic year.
The committee and the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers announced last month — just after schools reopened in hybrid mode — that they had settled on “memorandum of understanding” in regards to some contentious reopening issues.
The committee will also vote on a revised school calendar and report card dates for the coming school year at the virtual meeting, which will get underway at 6 p.m.
“The union and the school committee have reached a tentative agreement surrounding most of the concerns for the reopening of school,” Nicole Reminder, president of the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, said in a statement at the time.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb added, “I’m pleased we reached a tentative agreement and thank all the people who made that happen, on both sides.”
The school department has an active contract with the union but, since the current reopening represents a change in working conditions, a new memorandum of understanding was required, Holcomb said.
“We are committed to continuing to address working conditions issues as they arise during the school year.” Reminder said in her statement.
The union, which represents more than 500 employees, had raised concerns about air quality, especially in the town’s older school buildings, amid the coronavirus pandemic. It wanted an independent assessment of the HVAC system in all nine buildings to ensure that their indoor air quality meets state standards.
Holcomb said at the time the schools were in “full compliance” with all local and state rules and regulations and its HVAC equipment has been checked and upgraded by its own personnel.
The school department and union had been engaged in sometimes contentious talks about the details of the reopening of schools ever since the school committee settled on beginning the academic year in hybrid mode. Under that mode, students get two days of in-person instruction a week and three days of remote learning.
Other items on Monday’s agenda include recognition for Kyle Kummer, the school’s building and grounds director, who is retiring, and the introduction of interim director Christopher George. There will also be recognition of State Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who is retiring from her legislative post after nearly 20 years.
Also up for discussion will be the fiscal year 2022 school department budget.
There will be an executive session to discuss negotiations with non-union personnel.
