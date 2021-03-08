NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee has scheduled a meeting Tuesday, its second of this month and perhaps not the last, as it tries to keep an eye on “a lot of balls in the air.”
With school district reopening for in-person learning starting this week, James McKenna, school board chairman, explained in an email that “I do expect another meeting by the end of the month, perhaps more” as the plan is rolled out.
The committee customarily meets once a month to conduct routine business. This month, however, Superintendent Scott Holcomb has launched a plan to bring all 4,000 public school students in the district back to class in person four days a week. The plan was outlined at the board’s regular meeting this month and school board members backed it unanimously.
All-day kindergarten classes began Monday, and next Monday will see the return of high school and middle school students. The next week, students in grades 1-6 will be back in class. Wednesday will remain a remote learning day.
Tuesday’s virtual school committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. (Instructions on how to participate are on the school committee agenda at www.naschools.net.)
Items on the agenda for discussion include the return of students, the report of the town auditor, teacher vaccinations — now given a higher priority by the state — and a report on air quality in the town’s school buildings.
How many meetings are ultimately scheduled, McKenna said, depends to a great extent on the actions of state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.
Last week, Riley won broad authority to rule on local districts’ back-to-school plans. The state is urging schools to return to an in-person classroom schedule by next month.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted 8-3 to approve the plan to return to in-person instruction five days a week. It will begin April 5 for students in pre-K through grade 5. Middle school students would follow but it was not clear if high schools could be forced to reopen full time before the school year ends.
In addition, the state has announced plans to postpone the annual standardized MCAS tests to avoid interfering with reopening plans.
“So there are a lot of balls in the air this spring,” McKenna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.